DOPK organises humanitarian aid programme

On the occasion of ‘Mouni-Amavasya,’ the Daughters of Panun Kashmir (DOPK) organized a humanitarian aid programme at Jammu on Monday.

Refreshment, juice and fruits were distributed among the children of the labour class, students of Andha-Vidhalaya and also to the deserving and needy families in various localities of the city.

Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and Kashmiri Pandit leader, Incharge, Department of Political Affairs and Feedback, J&K-BJP was the chief guest on the occasion. Arun Chaudhary, President, J&K Arya Pratinidhi Sabha was the guest of honour on the occasion. The programme was coordinated by Vimla Chrungoo, Secretary, DOPK and sponsored by ‘India Food Banking Network’ and KusumKaul, Civil society activist based at Ahmedabad.

In his address, the chief guest on the occasion, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo highlighted the role of the humanitarian aid programmes in the Indian civilization and ethos.