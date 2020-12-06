Dr Ambedkhar remembered

Rich Tributes were paid to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkhar on his 65th death anniversary at Sher- I – Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu today. In this connection a simple but impressive function was held at the National Conference Party headquarter.

Senior National Conference leaders paid a tribute to Dr. Ambedkhar. While addressing the gathering National Conference State Secretary. Rattan Lal Gupta recalled his contribution towards uplift of weaker sections of society. He said Dr. Ambedkhar will be remembered for years together for Contributions which he did to write a voluminous constitution for secular India. He is known as the architect of the present Indian Constitution.

The gathering was also addressed by Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed he said that Babasaheb Ambedkhar will continue to be a source of inspiration for millions of people to serve humanity and work for social justice in India.

SC Co- Chairman Vijay Lochan in his opening address said that strengthening bonds of amity and tranquillity and ensuring equal opportunities of progress and development to all will be a befitting tribute to the great visionary who strived all his life to promote harmony in the society. The real tribute will be for the future generation to follow his path to lead India.