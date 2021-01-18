Dr Farooq joins Nagar Kirtan, greets Sikh Sangat

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today joined thousands of devotees during a grand and massive Nagar Kirtan at Gandhi Nagar here, held as part of the celebrations of Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singhji, the tenth Guru of Sikhs.

The entire area reverberated with the rendition of Shabadad Kirtan besides the constant chant of Jo Bole So Nihal by the participants, who included representatives of Sangats from different places.

The devotees comprising men, women and children were reciting kirtan while youngsters played Ghatka. Hundreds of people on both sides of roads greeted the Nagar Kirtan.