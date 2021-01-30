Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:23 PM

Dr Jitendra reviews progress on Devika project at Udhampur

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, today visited District Udhampur to assess the latest progress of ongoing developmental works of  Pollution abatement of river Devika and Tawi project under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP).

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing  and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta;  District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla; Chief Engineer UEED, Basharat Khawosa; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar; President Municipal Council, Udhampur Dr Jogeshwar Gupta; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, ViqarGiri;  SE UEED, Rakesh Gupta; Executive Engineers, UEED,  R&B, PHE besides all departments  and contractors involved  in the execution  of the project.

