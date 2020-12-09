Dr Sehrish, DIPR employees condole demise of Jagdish Singh

Director Information and Public Relations, Dr. Syed SehrishAsgar, today condoled demise of Jagdish Singh, an employee of Joint Directorate Information (JDI) Jammu who passed away today morning.

In this connection, a condolence meet was chaired by DrSehrish in the Media Complex DIPR in which Joint Director, Jammu, NamritaDogra, Joint Director, Headquarter, Irshad Ahmad, all Deputy Directors, Administrative Officer, other officers and employees of DIPR as well as JDI Jammu participated.

The officers and employees expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Jagdish Singh who was working in the distribution section of JDI Jammu.

The officers and employees highlighted his contribution in the department and said that his death is a big loss to the department. They added that Jagdish was an asset to the department who always performed his duties professionally and diligently.

The officers and employees also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.