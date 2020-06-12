Dr Sharma appointed VC SKUAST Jammu

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, Friday appointed Dr JP Sharma as Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

Dr Sharma, who was serving as Joint Director (Ext.) ICAR, New Delhi has been appointed as the VC under section 25(1) of the University-1982, for three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions being notified separately.