Dr Sharma assumes charge as VC SKUAST Jammu

Dr JP Sharma assumed the charge of Vice-Chancellor (VC) SKUAST-Jammu.

A statement said Dr Sharma has experience of over 33 years in conducting strategic research, guiding and teaching PG students, conducting national/international training programmes and carrying out agricultural development interventions at national level.

“His areas of expertise are developing innovative extension models for effective technology dissemination, entrepreneurship development in agriculture for creating farm and nonfarm based employment opportunities in rural society and refinement of agricultural technologies and market-led extension,” said the statement.

On the first day at office, he convened a meeting of all statutory officers of the University. He took an overview of academic, research and extension programmes of the University.