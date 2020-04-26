Dr Yashpal Sharma posted MD JKMSC

The government has posted Dr Yashpal Sharma as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSC).

As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Dr Sharma has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, JKMSC vice Shiv Kumar Gupta, who shall wait for order of further posting in the GAD.

Dr Sharma shall continue to hold additional charges of Director (Coordination), New Government Medical College Health and Medical Education Department till further orders.