Draft Master Plans Of Kashmir Division | GAD constitutes boards to evaluate, suggest, scrutinize

General Administration Department today sanctioned constituting of boards for scrutinizing and evaluating objections, representations and suggestions regarding draft master plans of Kashmir Division.

“In terms of Jammu and Kashmir Development Authority Rules, 1976, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of boards for scrutinizing and evaluating objections, representations and suggestions of various stakeholders made in respect of Draft Master Plans of Kashmir Division of the Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by the GAD.

For Board of Master Plan Sopore, 2013-32, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla shall be the chairman, while three other members would be Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, as member, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir as Member Secretary, and Chief Executive Office, Municipal Council, Sopore as member.

In Board for Master Plan Kulgam 2018-38, DC Kulgam shall be the chairman, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir as member, Chief Town Planner Kashmir as member secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Kulgam as member.

The board for Master Plan Anantnag, Bijbehara and Mattan (ABM) 2020-40 will be headed by DC Anantnag in which Director ULB, Kashmir shall be member, Chief Town Planner Kashmir as member secretary, and Chief Executive Officer/Administrator, Municipal Council/Committee of respective district/town as member.

DC Pulwama shall be chairman in Board for Master Plan Greater Pulwama 2020-40 and Director ULB, Kashmir as member and Chief Town Planner, Kashmir as Member Secretary, and Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Pulwama as member.

The board of Master Plan Greater Kupwara 2020-40 will be headed by DC Kupwara as chairman, Director ULB Kashmir as member, Chief Town Planner Kashmir as member secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Kupwara as member.

Whereas, for Master Plan Greater Bandipora 2020-40, the board will be headed by DC Bandipora as chairman and Director ULB Kashmir as member and Chief Town Planner, Kashmir as member secretary and Chief Executive officer, Municipal Council, Bandipora as member.

Board for Master Plan Greater Qazigund 2020-40 will be headed by DC Anantnag as chairman, Director ULB Kashmir as member and chief town planner as member secretary and administrator, Municipal Committee, Qazigund as member.

DC Baramulla will head the Board for Master Plan Greater Pattan 2020-40 and Director ULB Kashmir will be its member, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir as member secretary and Administrator, Municipal Committee, Pattan as member.

These boards have been directed to submit their recommendations within a period of one month.