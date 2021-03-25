Drawal powers of Administrative Departments enhanced

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today enhanced powers of Administrative Departments to sanction advance drawal. According to a notification issued by Finance Department (Codes Division),

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 67 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lt Governor has enhanced the powers of Administrative Departments to sanction advance drawal with concurrence of Director Finance, FA, CAO, without making reference to the Finance Department from the existing limit of Rs 25 lakhs to 1 crore.” It further states that: “The sanction for advance drawal beyond Rs one crore shall be accorded by the Administrative Department with the concurrence of the Finance Department.”