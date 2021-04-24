Drone intrusion bid foiled in Arnia: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday claimed to have foiled a ‘drone intrusion’ bid on the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

“Today alert BSF troops in Arnia sector foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border. During the early morning hours today, two drones or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were observed entering from the Pakistan side and immediately fired at by the vigilant BSF troops which compelled them to retreat to Pakistan territory,” said PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu in an official statement.

He said that despite the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, Pakistan Rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and carried on with their ill motives on the International Border in Jammu.

“Today’s drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops yet again has reaffirmed this fact. It is also indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by BSF against such attempts from Pakistan side. The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about the possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased,” DIG Sandhu said.

“Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the international boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms, ammunition in the Indian territory but are being successfully repulsed by BSF troops on the border,” he said.

DIG Sandhu said that BSF had shot down a Pak Hexacopter carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition on 20 June 2020 at BOP Pansar.