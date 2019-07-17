'Drug peddler held with 3 gm heroin'

Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Police in Reasi district claimed that it has arrested a drug peddler and recovered 3 grams of heroin from his possession.

A police official said that a vehicle (JK14D-9049) was stopped for checking at Jij Chowk, Katra. During search of the vehicle, he said that 3 grams of heroin was recovered from one Madan Lal of Kadmal, Katra.

The accused has been arrested and booked in case FIR number 174/2019 under section 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at police station Katra, the police official further said, adding that the vehicle of the offense has been seized and further investigation taken up.

The arrest and recovery was made by Inspector Arun Singh who was assisted by SI Suman Singh. 

