As part of a series of events, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananada, Directorate of School Education Jammu organized a panel discussion on “Role of Youth in National Integration.’’

Four students viz. NidhanshiBavoria ( GGHSS, Rehari Jammu); FarakhZeba ( GGHSS Bhaderwah) ; Titiksha Sharma( GGHSS Kathua); KaneezFizaJaffari( GGHSS Poonch) participated in the discussion.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, was the chief guest.