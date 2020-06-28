Jammu, Today's Paper
DSEJ organises webinar

Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Sunday organized a webinar on “Ensuring Well-being during Stressful Times.”

Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta was the chief guest of the occasion, while practicing counsellor, WHO Life Skills Trainer, parenting coach, therapist DrGeetanjali  Kumar, were the key resource persons and Head of the Department, Home Science, University of Jammu, Prof SamridhiArora, was the guest of honour.

The webinar was attended live by students, teachers, parents and counsellors from across the UT.

