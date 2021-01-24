Jammu, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 1:57 AM

DSEJ releases digital calendar in regional languages

Jammu,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 1:57 AM
Representational Pic

Inspired by the National Education Policy-2020 vision of putting emphasis on familiarizing young children to their local culture and traditions, Directorate of School Education Jammu, taking a lead in this direction, has released a digital calendar for the year 2021 in four local languages i.e. Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjab and Gojri while Pahari and others are in the making.

“The digital calendar has been prepared in the regional languages spoken in Jammu division to bring out the beauty of richness of diverse languages of the region and is available on JK Education hub,” reads an official communiqué issued by Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta.

This Calendar aims at showcasing some of the achievements of the department through pictures and to make a compilation of important local festivals mainly coinciding with changing seasons and celebrated in the districts of Jammu division.

While the effort has been made to include all local festivals, Chief Education Officers are requested to take the feedback and suggestions from teachers, students, their parents and other interested persons and forward to the directorate for enriching the contents of the calendar. The feedback and suggestions can be mailed on culturalcell.dsej@jk.gov.in

