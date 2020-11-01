DSEJ suspends officials in 'document fraud' case

Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has suspended two officials in a case of “document fraud” and constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

The five-member committee, headed by Joint Director (DSEJ), has been asked to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter of producing forged documents by an official to the DDO of HSS Bharth (Doda) and subsequent drawl of salary and other emoluments in his favour by the incharge DDO without verifying the authenticity and genuineness of the documents despite clear instructions by the Directorate.

The DSEJ, after detection of two fraud transfer orders in June 2019 had asked the DDOs to be vigilant and ensure that no order which has not been officially received, shall be implemented and if any such order was found, information to be shared with the Directorate.