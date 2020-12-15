Duggar Manch delegation calls on LG

A delegation of Duggar Manch today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by Mohan Singh (President Duggar Manch) apprised the Lt Governor about several issues pertaining to the promotion of Dogri Art, Culture, Language, and Literature including the establishment of a full-fledged department of Dogri with a centre for folklore and audio-video research in Jammu University; introduction of Dogri Subject in Colleges; a separate Dogri channel for promoting and safeguarding the rich heritage of Dogra culture, and fresh appointment of Dogri teachers and lecturers. The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that the Dogri has already been included in five official languages of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and all efforts are afoot for the promotion of the Dogri and other local languages of J&K.