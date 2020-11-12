Dullo reviews progress on CERC component of WB- funded JTFRP

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dullo on Thursday reviewed progress on the Rs 368 crore Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the World Bank (WB)-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

Dullo said the WB assisted CERC component JTFRP would be pivotal for strengthening of critical health care institutions involved in COVID19 management up to district level, especially Intensive Care Units and laboratories. He said the component of JTFRP would have an immediate impact on the better management of the pandemic along with tangible impact on providing quality health care services.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, JKERA, JTFRP impressed upon J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSCL) to complete the procurement without any delays and as per guidelines