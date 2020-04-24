Dullo reviews working of 102, 108 ambulance service in J&K

Financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo Friday convened a meeting to review the working of 102, 108 ambulance service in J&K.

Terming the ambulance service as a boon for the society, Dullo said this service saves precious lives by providing timely medical care to people particularly residing in far flung and difficult areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

While expressing his satisfaction over the working of 108 ambulance service, he stressed on the need to further improve the working of 102 ambulance service so that eligible beneficiaries under Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) avail the benefits of this service in a hassle free manner.

He issued directions to Chief Medical Officers and SHTOs in Kashmir and Jammu to ensure that all the calls received under 102 were provided drop back service.

The ambulance service was being run in collaboration with BVG India Limited and there is a fleet of 116 life support ambulances consisting of 50 advance life support ambulances and 66 basic life support ambulances which respond to toll free number 108.

It was given out in the meeting that 300 ambulances respond to toll free number 102 and pregnant women and infants up to the age of one year can avail drop back facility through this service.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar informed Dullo that there was a proposal to augment 108 service by integrating additional ambulances.