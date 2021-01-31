Dulloo inaugurates pulse polio day at Govt hospital Sarwal

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today inaugurated National Immunization Day (Pulse Polio Day) at Govt. Hospital Sarwal here.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Dr. Yasin Choudhary; Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma; Chief Medical Officer Jammu, Dr. J.P Singh; Surveillance Officer, WHO, Dr. Ravinder Singh, Nodal Officer NHM and other concerned officials of health department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo emphasised on achieving the target of Pulse Polio Immunisation Mission by reaching out to the whole target group.