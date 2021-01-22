Dulloo reviews PMDP projects in health sector

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education AtalDulloo Friday reviewed the status of several works being executed under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) in the health sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Dulloo had elaborated discussion on the status of various works being executed under all major projects undertaken by different executing agencies besides impediments hampering progress of these vital projects were also deliberated upon in detail.

The financial commissioner reviewed several projects being undertaken at district hospitals of Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Reasi, Kishtwar and Ganderbal, Sub District Hospitals Nagam, Charar-i-Sharief and Pakherpora in Budgam district, construction of additional girls’ hostel at GMC Jammu and other related works.

He directed the executing agencies to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the set deadline.

During the meeting, it was informed that durable infrastructure was being created in district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres of J&K while several ongoing and new health projects approved under the current year’s financial assistance programme were also being expedited.