Duo 'absconding' after testing COVID-19 positive in Poonch; FIR sought

Moreover, the two youth "misbehaved with the COVID-19 testing team, claims the letter.
Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]
Health workers during a testing drive at railway station in Jammu. [File: Mir Imran/ GK]

Authorities on Saturday sought registration of a FIR against two persons who allegedly “absconded” after testing positive for the COVID-19 in J&K’s Poonch district.

News agency GNS quoted a letter by Naib Tehsildar Chadak to SHO Poonch wherein he has stated that the accused duo aged 22 and 24 years tested positive at COVID-19 centre in Kalai Bridge area.

As per the NT’s letter, the duo absconded from the testing point soon after testing positive for the contagion.

Moreover, the two youth “misbehaved with the COVID-19 testing team, claims the letter.

The official has reportedly sought a FIR against the infected duo for fleeing the centre and thereby putting general population at the risk of contracting the virus.

