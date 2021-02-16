Duty roster for officials to attend Civil Sectt in Srinagar

General Administration Department (GAD) today issued a duty roster of officers who will attend winter secretariat in Srinagar.

“In supersession of all previous orders, it is hereby ordered that Administrative Secretaries shall remain available in the winter secretariat, Srinagar as per the roster,” reads an order issued by the GAD.

As per the order, Principal Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Department, SaurabhBhagat, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Floriculture, parks, and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, and Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department will attend the winter secretariat on February 22 to 27, 2021 and on March 15 to 20, 2021.

Similarly, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo, Principal Secretary, Science, and Technology Department, BipulPathak, Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department, SaritaChauhan, and Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, SarmadHafeez will attend the secretariat at Srinagar on March 1 to 6, 2021 and March 22 to 27, 2021.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, ShaleenKabra, Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, TalatParvezRohella, and Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, RehanaBatul will attend the winter secretariat from March 8 to March 13, 2021 and April 12 to 17, 2021.

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, RohitKansal, Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, M Raju and Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will attend the secretariat from March 29 to April 3, 2021 and April 19 to 24, 2021.

Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, DrArun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary and Principal Secretary, Public Works and (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar will attend the winter secretariat from April 5 to April 10, 2021 and April 26 to April 30, 2021.