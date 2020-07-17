Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 11:21 PM

Dwivedi appointed as member in committee on Accelerated Recruitment

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 11:21 PM
File Photo
General Administration Department (GAD) Friday nominated Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as member in committee constituted on Accelerated recruitments in place of Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone.

As per the order, in partial modification of Government order number 559-JK (GAD) of 2020 of May 14, 2020, sanction was accorded to the nomination of Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as Member in the committee constituted on Accelerated recruitments in place of Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone.

