Dwivedi assumes charge of GAD

Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Wednesday assumed charge as Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD) at civil secretariat, here.

In his maiden interaction with the officers, Dwivedi reviewed the urgent and priority issues and called for working with zeal and dedication.

He appreciated contribution of Farooq Ahmad Lone as Secretary GAD and appreciated the hard work put in by all the officers of the department.

He assured that the department shall further improve its working under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dwivedi also holds the charge of Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce department and Director General, IMPARD, J&K.