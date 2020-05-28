Dwivedi chairs SLC meets, clears Rs 8.24 cr subsidy claims

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, chaired separate meetings of State Level Committees for sanctioning of subsidy cases under the Central Package of Incentives and sanctioning of 30% Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) respectively under the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) here today.

The Committees sanctioned cases of 100% Insurance Subsidy, 3% Interest Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC amounting Rs. 7.66 crore for Jammu Division and Rs. 58.13 lakh for Kashmir Division.

According to statement, director I&C, Jammu, deliberated upon 64 subsidy cases pertaining to 3% Interest Subsidy, 100% Insurance Subsidy and 30% CCIIAC under IDS while Director, I&C Kashmir, deliberated upon 07 Subsidy cases of Kashmir Division.

Chairman SLC stressed upon clearing of all pending cases under the Central Package at the earliest and gave directions for conducting SLC meetings on regular intervals to clear the pendencies. He asked to ease out the process for sanctioning and disbursement of subsidy in order to shorten the duration from the date of application of subsidy in DIC and its disbursement.