UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:52 PM

Dwivedi directs to optimally utilize virtual fairs

UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:52 PM
Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today reviewed progress on relief and revival package for revival of business sector of Jammu and Kashmir announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on the basis of report of Committee constituted for the same.

Dwivedi highlighted major benefits of the package like 5% interest subvention, waiver of 50% of the demand charges and waiver of 50% charges on account of water charges by the Industrial units. He exhorted upon all the concerned departments to make all efforts for effective implementation of the Package to support the industry at this crucial juncture.

Dwivedi asked to explore more options of virtual fairs and webinars for enhancing the reach of products manufactured in J&K, whether it is Handicrafts, Handlooms or even the products of industrial units

