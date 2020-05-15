Dwivedi reviews clearance of payments to material suppliers

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, MK Dwivedi Friday convened a review meeting regarding progress on outstanding payments on account of supply of key construction materials to various departments by MSMES/SICOP, JK Cements and Handloom Corporations.

Dwivedi was informed that the outstanding figures were under reconciliation with the concerned DDOs and shall be completed by May 23. It was also informed and assured that during this period some portion of the outstanding payments shall be cleared while the balance payments shall be released once the reconciliation was completed.

Dwivedi stressed upon the officers representing different departments to make all efforts and clear the pending payments to the SSIS/SICOP, JK Cements and other suppliers at an earliest so that they do not suffer for want of capital requirements.