Dwivedi to attend winter secretariat

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 979-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 21.10.2020, it is hereby ordered that Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, and General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, shall attend Winter Secretariat at Srinagar with effect from to April 1 to April 15, 2021 instead of to February 1 to 14, 2021,” reads the order of the GAD.