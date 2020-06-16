Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 1:46 AM

e-tendering made mandatory by Forest Department

Forest Department has directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure e-tendering in the execution of works in different schemes above Rs 1 lakh.

“All the developmental works executed under different schemes of the Government including Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for any amount above Rs 1 lakh will be executed though an e-tendering process,” as per a circular issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mohit Gera.

For tendering fencing related works in plantation closure, all the DDOs have been directed to go for a composite tender for fencing i.e. providing fencing material, fixing and its erection.

