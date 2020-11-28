Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 1:23 AM

EC braces-up for phase-II polls

UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 1:23 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Soon after the conclusion of District Development Council phase-I polls, the Election Commission has geared up to hold the phase-II polls.

The Phase-II poll would be held on December 1, 2020.

Addressing media persons here, the State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said, “We have also started preparation for phase-II polls in J&K which will be conducted for 43 DDC constituencies.”

Sharma said that of the 43 constituencies, 25 constituencies were in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu and nearly 7 lakh voters were expected to participate in the second phase.

“A total of 321 candidates are in the fray for the second phase including 125 from Jammu region and 196 from Kashmir,” he said.

Around 2762 polling stations would be set up for the second phase of polls.

“164 Sarpanch and 1815 Panch seats are vacant for which polling will be conducted,” Sharma said.

