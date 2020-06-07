Eco Clubs to be strengthened in schools: Samoon

Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon Sunday announced that Eco Clubs in the schools would be strengthened and asked SAMAGRA SHIKSHA to develop a roadmap to designate “environ-diplomats” and “environ-facilitators” from the teaching faculty.

Samoon made the remarks during the results of Online Poster Making Competition which was held on the eve of World Environment Day.

He asked Project Director SAMAGRA SHIKSHA Abhiyan, ArunManhas to explore for some kind of convergence and association with other departments like Forests, Ecology & Wildlife, Lakes & Waterways, Remote Sensing and Pollution Control Boards.

The results were announced today by SAMAGRA SHIKSHA. This year’s theme of competition was “Biodiversity” wherein more than 2,000 children all across the Jammu and Kashmir and even from other states/UTs including Assam, Uttrakhand and Chhattisgarh participated through online mode.

Seeing the overwhelming response, Samoon expressed accolades to the children for showing interest towards environment protection. He announced that computer tablets shall be given to the winners and e-certificates to the runner-ups.

Samoon further stated that students studying in government schools were really talented and department was consistently taking steps for providing them with such platforms for boosting their self-confidence.

He also said that protection of environment was the need of the hour, especially during this COVID19 situation when health and hygiene was the top priority worldwide.

He said there was a serious threat to biodiversity due to anthropogenic interventions which was consistently resulting in shrinking of gene pool and extinction of key species across the world.

Meanwhile, Manhas also congratulated all the students who participated in the event. DeepaSoniBhalwal, renowned visual art artist was the key judge on the occasion. Enthralled by the marvelous work done by the students, she announced that she will impart training to one of the special child Shivendra Kumar enrolled at Dogra High School, Jammu.