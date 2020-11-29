Educational institutions to remain closed till Dec 31

As per the new COVID19 directions and guidelines, all the schools, colleges and higher education institutions including anganwadi centers would continue to remain closed till December 31, 2020 from December 1, 2020 except training institutions run by the central and J&K government.

“Fifty percent teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching and tele-counselling and related work in areas outside containment zones only,” the order reads.

It states that the students of class 9th and 12 have been permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only.

Higher Education institutions would be permitted for only research scholars (PhD) and postgraduate students in science and technical streams requiring lab and experimental works.

The coaching institutions would be permitted to run classes outside containment zones and upto 50 percent capacity of the centers.

Meanwhile, Department of Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has classified all the districts of J&K as ‘orange zones’ in view of a spike in COVID19. The decision was taken following an overall review of the situation regarding COVID19 keeping in view the recent spike due to continuous movement of people between provinces and districts with tremendous risk of further spread. In an order, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, State Executive Committee, Chairman, B V R Subramanyam has insisted on the need to take measures to control the spread of the virus.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the chairperson of the SEC has ordered that the classification of districts into red and orange categories for J&K,” the order reads. In this classification, the order classified Lakhanpur and Jawahar Tunnel as red zones.