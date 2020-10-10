Elections for constitution of DGPCs from Oct 12

The elections for constitution of District Gurdwaras Prabandhak Committees would commence on of October, 12, 2020 with its completion within a period of three months or earlier.

As per a communiqué received here today in this regard, the competent authority has accorded approval to conduct elections of District Gurdwaras Prabndahak Committees in pursuance to the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdawara and Religious Endowment Act 1973 & Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdawara and Religious Endowment Rules 1975 by commencing the process for elections from 12.10.2020 and completing them within 03 months or earlier.

The competent authority has also approved appointment of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as the Nodal Officer in their respective divisions for coordination in these elections.

Meanwhile, the competent authority has directed the Election Authority at the district level, namely Assistant Commissioner Revenue, as notified vide SRO 475 of 1975 dated 30.09.1975, to take all necessary steps for arranging elections of Gurdwaras Prabandhak Committees within their respective districts.

Besides, the approval has also been given to hold the SGPB elections subsequently after completing the DGPC elections and complying with the legal requirements.