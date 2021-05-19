Emotional video of minor girl sobbing for food after her father's death goes viral in Reasi

In an emotional video which has gone viral on social media, a minor girl is seen sobbing helplessly following the death of her father, who died of an illness.

The minor girl Rajni and her mother Guddi Devi, wife of late Kali Dass, residing in a rented accommodation at Reasi town said that they had nothing to eat after their sole bread earner died 20 days back.

“My father was an ice-cream seller at the Bus Stand in Reasi. He died 20 days back due to illness and we are left with no option and no one is earning in the house. My young brother is not able to work due to lockdown,” the minor Rajni told a local media channel while crying for help.

“I took food last night and haven’t eaten anything since,” she said crying.

Her mother Devi was in tears when she told the local social media channel that she was not able to pay Rs 2000 rent of the room where they were staying after the demise of her husband.

“Where shall we go now,” she said folding her hands and crying for help.

As the video went viral on social media, SSP Reasi, Shailender Singh told Greater Kashmir that he directed the SHO Reasi to visit the family and provide them immediate ration and other needed items sufficient for a month.

“Police learnt through social media about a family of a widow in distress in Nai-Basti in Reasi as they had exhausted all ration and had nothing to eat after the sole bread earner of the family passed away a few days back,” he said.

Singh said that he also received a phone call from Srinagar and the caller was willing to donate some money to help the destitute family.

He said that they had established a helpline number 9596974434 for providing any assistance to the general public of Reasi district.

“The purpose of this helpline number is to provide a prompt and dependable service to the needy, elderly, handicaps and especially people in distress during lockdown and restrictions,” Singh said.