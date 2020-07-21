Employees posted in ACB to get extra 20% of basic pay as special incentive

General Administration Department (GAD) Tuesday granted 20 percent of basic pay as special incentives in favour of the employees posted in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the sanction has been accorded to the grant of special incentive of 20 percent of basic pay, in favour of the employees posted in ACB across the J&K.

The employees posted in ACB with effect from October 1, 2020 or from the date expenditure restrictions are withdrawn, whichever is earlier.

This issue with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide U.O. Number A/92 (2010) part file of June 11, 2020.