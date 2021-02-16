Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:08 AM

Employees resent compulsory retirement, support daily wagers

Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Tuesday alleged that the employees were being harassed amid growing demand for regularization of daily wagers, casual workers and others in J&K.

“Every day new circulars are being issued like compulsory retirement while terming them as dead-woods and registration of trade unions by the government,” said president, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), Fayaz Shabnam.

Fayaz, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, demanded, “61000 daily wagers, casual labourers, SBM, MGNREGA, NRHM, and others engaged in different central sponsored schemes should be regularized.”

“For last 25 years, their regularization process has been pending and the government should take a final call,” said the EJAC president claiming that they were being harassed because they were supporting daily wagers.

He claimed, “The employees are being targetted for one reason or other and harassed even as they have contributed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir in every regime.”

“We appeal to the government to accept the long pending demands of daily wagers,” he added.

To chalk out a strategy, he said, “We have called a working committee meeting in Jammu and we will decide further course of action.”

He said, “The government has taken certain steps so that we do not get united with daily wagers since they do not want to regularize them. We will not allow the government to misuse these orders against the employees.”

