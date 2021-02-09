Engagement under Sports Category|Physical measurement, proficiency test dates for SPOs announced

Armed Police Headquarters Jammu has informed all the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir, who have applied for Special Police Officer (SPO) job in J & K Armed Police under Sports Quota that their Physical measurement/Outdoor/ Proficiency tests shall be conducted from 13th February 2021.

In a statement the police said, “For candidates of Jammu Province from serial number 01 to 350 test shall be conducted on 13.02.2021, from serial number 351 to 700 on 15.02.2021 and from serial number 701 to 1061 the test shall be conducted on 16.02.2021 at Gulshan Ground Jammu.”

“For Kashmir based candidates the test shall be conducted on 22.02.2021 from serial number 01 to 250 and from serial number 251 to 410 the test shall be conducted on 23.02.2021at Police Public School Srinagar,” it added.

The advertisement notice was issued by Jammu & Kashmir Armed Police for engagement of SPOs under sports category last year.