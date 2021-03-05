Ensure 100% coverage of PMJAY-Sehat: LG's Principal Secretary Nitishwar

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar Friday called upon the authorities to ensure 100 percent coverage of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-SEHAT scheme.

Kumar chaired a series of meeting to assess the progress being made on the implementation of directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The meetings were held at the civil secretariat and the Raj Bhavan here in which administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were present in person and through virtual mode.

Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda informed the Principal Secretary that the target of 3500 trainings under Himayat scheme had almost been achieved.

She said that houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana were being constructed as per the target and 500 such houses were completed in the last week.

Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-SEHAT scheme, it was informed that 45 lakh individuals had been registered of which 37 lakh Golden Cards had been issued to the beneficiaries.

The principal secretary also summoned daily status report on working and non-working and faulty equipment in health centres and hospitals across J&K. He was also informed that around 4000 mediclaims had already been paid for by the government.

He was briefed about the launch of ANM Online, ANMOL application and the distribution of 4445 android tablets preloaded with the application.

He was informed that the move would enable Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) to update data regarding pregnant women, lactating mothers and similar data in real time.

The Principal Secretary also reiterated the government’s stand on penalising contractors who cause unnecessary delays in public projects.

Speaking to the representative from the Transport department, the principal secretary directed that the process of launching new fleet of 140 buses of the JKRTC be expedited and launched for the public soon.

It was informed by the Skill Development Department that the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) Jammu was ready to be inaugurated by mid-March. The centre has been created at a cost of more than Rs 180 crore.

The Forest department informed that the department was proactively working on its tree plantation targets and the formation of Village Panchayat Plantation Committees. It was said that the Air Quality Monitoring Systems had also been installed at their designated places throughout J&K.