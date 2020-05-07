'Ensure early evacuation of stranded J&K residents'

J&K Congress on Thursday asked the government to ensure hassle-free return of J&K residents stranded in outside states.

“All J&K people whether they are labourers, students and others in and outside J&K should be evacuated and the government should ensure hassle-free movement and provide permission to people who are intending to travel to their native places,” said party leaders here.

Chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, in charge PCC control room Jammu, Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary in charge district President, Jammu made the appesl to the government, addressing a joint press conference here.

“The control room set up by the party in Jammu and Srinagar as well as at district levels have been receiving numerous reports and complaints from people that they are not being granted permission to travel to their homes,” they said.

They said the laborers, too, have complained that they were without food and ration and cannot sustain on their own.

“The response from the government has been very poor. These people feel harassed due to the government’s negligence,” they said.