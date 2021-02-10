Ensure legal assistance to marginalised: Justice Magrey

In order to boost the activities of Legal Services Institutions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, first Puisne Judge, High Court of J&K and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, today chaired a meeting with all Chairmen and Secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), through Video Conference.

Justice Magrey reviewed the implementation and working of Project “Insaaf ki Dastak”, a legal outreach initiative of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir aiming to provide Access to Justice to people residing in the remote and inaccessible areas including Ladakh.

Justice Magrey sought detailed reports from Secretaries, DLSAs on the operational difficulties being confronted by them during the implementation of the project along with suggestions to improve and enhance the practicable functioning of the project.

Justice Magrey also impressed upon the Chairmen and Secretaries of all DLSAs to assess the conditions of jails and ensure effective implementation of “E-Mulaqat” facility in the jails within their respective Districts. The Officers were directed to prepare lists of Under Trial Prisoners in Jails and periodically review their cases.

The Executive Chairman stressed upon the Officers of Legal Services Institutions to work actively in the field of Social Justice Initiatives by expanding their outreach activities especially in the espousal of the cause of children, women and senior citizens. He encouraged the Legal Services Authorities at District levels to perform their duties promptly and in an efficient manner for securing free and competent legal services and legal aid to weaker sections of the society.

Justice Magrey asked the officers to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities.