Equipment 'hired' to fight covid19 not installed by many hospitals

J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC) has expressed concern over the delay by some government hospitals in installing equipment delivered to them to fight covid19.

The corporation in a letter has asked these hospitals to install the machinery-equipment “hired recently” for fighting covid19.

“It has again been brought to the notice that inordinate delay is being observed (sic) in the installation of machinery and equipment (in) your institution on account of varied reasons ranging from non-preparation of site to executed supply being inadequate,” reads a letter by Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC), Dr Yashpal Sharma.

The letter has been addressed to Principals, Government Medical Colleges, Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri and Principals of Government Dental College Jammu and Kashmir.

“The principals of these hospitals were asked to install machinery and equipment within 15 days,” an official said.

The machines and equipment were hired on the request of the head of concerned departments.

“Even after timely supply and delivery, most of the machinery equipment have not been installed,” the official said.