Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 2:12 AM

Equipment 'hired' to fight covid19 not installed by many hospitals

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 2:12 AM

J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC) has expressed concern over the delay by some government hospitals in installing equipment delivered to them to fight covid19.

The corporation in a letter has asked these hospitals to install the machinery-equipment “hired recently” for fighting covid19.

Trending News
Representational Pic

3.2 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported

File Photo

BGSBU gets 20 seats for department of Biotechnology from Union Ministry of Science and Technology

Police crack theft case within 4 days in Srinagar

JKAP demands regularization of need-based, casual labourers

 “It has again been brought to the notice that inordinate delay is being observed (sic) in the installation of machinery and equipment (in) your institution on account of varied reasons ranging from non-preparation of site to executed supply being inadequate,” reads a letter by Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSC), Dr Yashpal Sharma.

The letter has been addressed to Principals, Government Medical Colleges, Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Rajouri and Principals of Government Dental College Jammu and Kashmir.

 “The principals of these hospitals were asked to install machinery and equipment within 15 days,” an official said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

3.2 magnitude quake hits Jammu and Kashmir; no damage reported

File Pic

COVID-19: China begins mass testing in Beijing as 67 new cases appear

File Photo used as Representational Pic

11502 more COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in India

Is Anybody Listening ?

The machines and equipment were hired on the request of the head of concerned departments.

 “Even after timely supply and delivery, most of the machinery equipment have not been installed,” the official said.

Related News