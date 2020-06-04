ERA, JTFRP restarts work on JK projects

Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) and Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project ( JTFRP) has started work on multi-crore projects across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official statement, the development activity has began with resumption of upgrading work on seven vital road projects- with a cumulative road length of 86 kms and construction of three new bridges in the Jammu division and over Rs 160 crore projects in Kashmir Division-under the World Bank funded JTFRP.

As per Chief Executive Officer ERA & JTFRP, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the underlying objective of government’s move is to unlock the developmental and economic activities in the UT for the creation of employment opportunities among the locals, post- COVID scenario.

As per the officials, the work on four road projects has already been awarded, while evaluation process for remaining is underway.