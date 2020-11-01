Erstwhile J&K state flag burnt outside PDP office in Jammu

A group of youth on Sunday burn the erstwhile J&K state flag outside the office of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) here.

Shouting slogans in favour of the tricolor, the youth burnt the flag while police rushed to secure the PDP office. The youth condemned the statement of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti who had last week said she will not raise the tricolor till restoration of J&K’s own flag. Her statement had triggered widespread anti-PDP protests in Jammu

“She should apologize for her statement, otherwise the protests will continue,” said a protester. Several groups had also staged protests against the PDP President and hoisted the tricolor outside the PDP office to express their anguish.