Evacuate Kashmiris from Samba ahead of Eid: JKAP

J&K Apni Party, Tuesday appealed authorities to shift Kashmir quarantined at Samba to their respective districts ahead of Eid.

In a statement, the party leader Manjit Singh said Kashmiris who used to work or pursue their studies outside Jammu and Kashmir have returned via Lakhanpur amid the ongoing lockdown.

“Instead of send these people to their respective districts so that their concerns can be addressed, the authorities have confined them in quarantine centres in Samba, which is leading to uncomfortable situation for them,” he said.

He said the authorities should understand the concerns of the people in quarantine centres and facilitate their transportation in a controlled manner to their respective districts.