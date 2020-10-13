Ex-DGP, wife, son test positive for COVID 19

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid, his wife and son have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu.

In his twitter post, Vaid said “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. All who have been in direct contact with me in the last 2 weeks please get yourself tested and quarantined.”

SP Vaid told Greater Kashmir that he was feeling better after getting proper medical care. “The health department’s team has come and they have taken care of all the things. We had not gone anywhere. We do not know where we got infected,” said Vaid.

An official said that they might have got infected from the goods like vegetables brought home from the market. “The health department teams are tracing their contacts, whereas the samples for testing of persons in contact with the retired DGP have also been taken,” said an official.

Vaid was among 121 persons who have tested positive for COVID 19 in Jammu district including 141 locals and 7 travelers. So far, Jammu district alone has recorded 15502 positive cases and 227 deaths since the outbreak of the viral disease.

Jammu is followed by Rajouri district with 3035 positive cases and 44 deaths. The third worst hit district in Jammu division is Doda which recorded 40 deaths and 2411 positive cases. 29 people have died in Kathua district making it the fourth district in the region with most deaths.

A total of 33962 have tested positive and 437 have died of COVID-19 in Jammu region since the outbreak of the virus.