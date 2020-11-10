Ex-ministers, others call on LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday met leaders of various political parties and associations at Raj Bhavan here.

A deputation of Global Kashmiri Pandit Business Foundation (GKPBF) met the LG and apprised him about the aim of the body to accelerate the industrialization, in addition to facilitation of setting up business ventures in Jammu and Kashmir. The deputation comprised of DK Bakshi, Ravinder Kachroo, Vinod K Pandita and Bharat Bhushan Bhat.

Former minister, Sham Lal Sharma submitted a memorandum and discussed issues related to roads, water, flood control and other developmental works. Former Congress legislator, Ravinder Sharma discussed the issues of land compensation, road widening and farmer welfare.

A deputation of Stone Crusher Owners Association led by its President, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa called upon the LG and raised the issue regarding stone crushing industry.

Similarly, a deputation of Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu also called on the LG and discussed several developmental issues in their area.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the visiting deputations and individuals and assured them that the government is taking all necessary steps for the betterment of the public.

He reiterated that the government is committed to improving the lives of all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. The LG also assured them that all the issues presented would be looked into and addressed on the merit.