Ex-Union Minister and J&K BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta passes away after recovering from COVID-19

Former Union Minister and senior J&K BJP leader, Chaman Lal Gupta passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Jammu after recovering from COVID-19. He was 86.

As per BJP General Secretary (organization), Ashok Koul, Gupta was admitted to Narayana Hospital, Katra after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

He was discharged from the hospital soon after he recovered from the disease, Koul said.

Gupta passed away at around 5 AM this morning at his Jammu residence.

He is survived by two sons, and a daughter. One of his sons, a doctor, is settled abroad. Gupta’s wife has already passed away.

Born in 1934 in Jammu, Gupta remained Union Minister of Defence from 2002 to 2004.

Earlier, he held the portfolio of Food Processing and Civil Aviation ministries.

He also remained MLA in the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly.

As per family sources, Gupta will be cremated at Jogi Gate at 1:30 PM today.