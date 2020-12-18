Extension lecture on management of academic anxiety held in Poonch College

Psychological counseling cell of government degree college Poonch in collaboration with Department of Education of college organized two online extension lectures on the theme, “Management of Academic Anxiety and Academic Stress during COVID-19.

The lecture was organized under the supervision of college principal Prof. Mussaraf Hussain Shah.

The Programme was organised by Dr. Atieq Ul Rehman Head Department of Education and Coordinator, Psychological Counseling Cell and Prof. Dinesh Singh Chib, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Government Degree College Poonch and Dr. Amjad Ali Babar.

Resource person of the programme Dr. Zahoor Lone from school of psychological sciences, LPU Jalandhar, Punjab spoke about the academic stress and its remedies.

Dr. Azad Ahmed Andrabi from school of educational studies in BGSBU Rajouri also spoke about the academic anxiety, its causes and remedies. Many queries were raised by participants and they were addressed by the resource persons. E-Certificates to all participants were given.