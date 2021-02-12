Fake contractor registration cards|Crime Branch busts gang of fabricators, 3 held

Crime Branch Jammu Friday busted a gang of fabricators of fake contractor registration cards and arrested three persons.

The arrests were made following a series of raids conducted over two days in Jammu, Banihal, Doda in Jammu province and few towns of district Anantnag in Kashmir province by teams of Crime Branch Jammu.

Three accused viz., Nazir Ahmed Zargar son of AssadullahZargar resident of Dali Kuluh and teshsil& district Doda, Ghulam Mohammed Shah son of Sonuallah Shah resident of CharelLamber, Banihal district Ramban and Peer Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Peer Abdul Rehman resident of QaziMohallaAnantnag, were arrested in case FIR No. 01/2020 U/S 420,465,466,467,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu.