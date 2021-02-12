Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:07 AM

Fake contractor registration cards|Crime Branch busts gang of fabricators, 3 held

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:07 AM

Crime Branch Jammu Friday busted a gang of fabricators of fake contractor registration cards and arrested three persons.

The arrests were made following a series of raids conducted over two days in Jammu, Banihal, Doda in Jammu province and few towns of district Anantnag in Kashmir province by teams of Crime Branch Jammu.

